Meek Mill's Kobe Bryant Line Is A Step Too Far

Meek Mill has gained a huge backlash following a tasteless new line that references Kobe Bryant.

The basketball legend died in a helicopter accident, alongside his daughter, her friends, fellow passengers, and the pilot.

A report into the crash was released earlier this month, which brought forth another wave of tributes to an unparalleled sporting icon.

Meek Mill's new line about Kobe is crass, to say the least - taken from an incoming Lil Baby collaboration, he raps:

"And if I ever lack Iâ€™m going out with my choppa it be another Kobe..."

His name has been trending globally for 12 hours now, and some of the invective from Kobe fans is getting extremely heated.

It's just too far - it's a needless line, devoid of taste, and extraordinarily insensitive to those who lost loved ones in that crash.

What I can't get with that Meek Mill line about Kobe is this: Was there nobody on that label, no editor, no proof reader, ANYONE, was there not anyone there that said "Yo dawg, we gotta take this out."



That's the most tasteless bar I've heard since Weezy referenced Emmett Till â€” Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 18, 2021

How black Twitter is doing Meek Mill after hearing that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/lrU6w8cfOj â€” Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 18, 2021

It's been an eventful week for Meek Mill - he clashed with Tekashi Six 9ine in an Atlanta car park, argued with fans on Clubhouse, and then posted a Tekashi diss on Instagram.

His only comment on the Kobe Bryant row so far is this:

somebody promo a narrative and yâ€™all follow it.... yâ€™all internet antics cannot stop me ....shit like zombie land or something! Lol â€” Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

Will the track gain an official release? Somehow we doubt it.

