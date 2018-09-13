Medicine Boy's 'For The Time Being' Is A Real Slow Burner

Berlin's Medicine Boy inhabit their own world, a haunted realm where noise pop seems to conjure phantom-like figures.

New album 'Lower' is incoming on Fuzz Club, a pensive return, with the two probing into fresh realms.

You can pre-order the record HERE , a spectral take on noise pop that seems to cross Galaxie 500 with Grouper.

We're able to share beautiful new song 'For The Time Being', and it's slow-burning majesty comes from a deeply personal place.

Lyrically, it's an observation on subtle shifts in relationships, the twists that dynamics, chemistry can take.

Lucy Kruger explains: “’For The Time Being’ is about what is being said in-between conversations. About the quiet shifts that happen amidst the repetition. Something you may sometimes feel but cannot name and seem powerless to change.”

Tune in now.

Catch Medicine Boy at the following shows:

November

23 London The Waiting Room

24 Cardiff The Moon

25 Bristol The Lanes

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.