Meat Loaf Once Tried To Push Prince Andrew Into A Moat

An old story is going viral...
Robin Murray
News
21 · 01 · 2022

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 21 · 01 · 2022
0

It turns out that Meat Loaf once tried to push Prince Andrew into a moat.

The American rocker passed away yesterday (January 20th), with news of his passing sparking a wave of mourning from fans.

Meat Loaf's 'Bat Out Of Hell' remains one of the best-selling rock albums of all time, a theatrical masterpiece that is overblown and impossible to dislike.

It's success saw him invited to appear on It's A Royal Knockout, the often-forgotten 1987 venture into television by the Windsors.

Featuring four teams, Meat Loaf was assigned to Sarah Ferguson - then Duchess of York's team - who finished a distant last.

Recalling his misadventures with the Guardian back in 2003, Meat Loaf admitted: "Oh, the Queen hates me!"

He continued: "Fergie wasn't exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little - I could be wrong, I'm just reading into this - I think he got a little jealous..."

"Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat. So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, 'You can't touch me. I'm royal.' I said, 'well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don't give a shit who you are, you're goin' in the moat.'"

The story has gone viral once more, with (Prince) Andrew's civil sex assault case set to open later this year.

Meat Loaf
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next