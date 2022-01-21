It turns out that Meat Loaf once tried to push Prince Andrew into a moat.

The American rocker passed away yesterday (January 20th), with news of his passing sparking a wave of mourning from fans.

Meat Loaf's 'Bat Out Of Hell' remains one of the best-selling rock albums of all time, a theatrical masterpiece that is overblown and impossible to dislike.

It's success saw him invited to appear on It's A Royal Knockout, the often-forgotten 1987 venture into television by the Windsors.

Featuring four teams, Meat Loaf was assigned to Sarah Ferguson - then Duchess of York's team - who finished a distant last.

Recalling his misadventures with the Guardian back in 2003, Meat Loaf admitted: "Oh, the Queen hates me!"

He continued: "Fergie wasn't exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little - I could be wrong, I'm just reading into this - I think he got a little jealous..."

"Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat. So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, 'You can't touch me. I'm royal.' I said, 'well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don't give a shit who you are, you're goin' in the moat.'"