Meat Loaf Has Died; Cause Of Death

Rock icon and acting hero Meat Loaf has died.

Real name Marvin Lee Aday, his everyman persona, stunning voice, and theatrical showmanship made him a star to many generations of rock fans.

Linking with writer Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf's 'Bat Out Of Hell' was a stunning success, a rock opera that clocked up more than 14 million sales.

A sequel emerged in the early 90s, before Meat Loaf became known to a new generation of fans as an actor.

In a statement from his family it has been confirmed that the singer passed away on January 20th.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”

More to follow.