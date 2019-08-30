Measure For Measure's 'PaperCuts' Is Deliciously Addictive

London producer Measure For Measure has shared his addictive new single 'PaperCuts'.

The imposingly talented beat maker has worked on some stellar pop cuts, hitting the studio alongside Emily Burns and Badgirl$.

Debut EP 'Calories' is incoming, with the London producer linking up with 37 Adventures for the release.

The tastemaker label ushers new single 'PaperCuts' out into the world, and it's an instantly infectious piece of barnstorming pop-edged electronics.

Piling melody upon melody, 'PaperCuts' is a dense, blazing beam of colour-saturated light blazing into UK pop's increasingly darkened room.

Measure For Measure said: “PaperCuts is a pop song about a fatal attraction, initially written on a hangover, it's about the pleasure/pain of young love. I tried to incapsulate obsession, rejection, intimacy and all the emotions that come with it.”

Tune in now.

Measure For Measure
-

