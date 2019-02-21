Measure For Measure's 'Here We Go Again' Is Irresistible

Measure For Measure has shared his new single 'Here We Go Again'.

The potent producer is building a universe of his own, displaying his gilded touch across a flurry of releases.

New single 'Here We Go Again' builds on this, matching his Timbaland-leaning influences to some electronic-saturated R&B elements.

A tale of searching for friendship amid a break up, it's Measure For Measure at his cheeky best.

The vocal is almost submerged by the production, before he erupts: "Speaking on the phone its getting hard to breath..."

Tune in now.

