Mealtime's 'Moneybag' Is A Breadline Banger

Multi-limbed Manchester alt-pop explosion Mealtime return with new single 'Moneybag'.

The band's 'Aperitif' EP was a blast of freewheeling digital melodies, and this new release is sparked by a period of subtle evolution.

There's nothing subtle about 'Moneybag' though, a single that relishes dark tones, barbed sounds, and DIY tendencies.

It's a breadline banger, a song about the day-to-day struggle to get by, one filling "a long period of floating between unemployment and minimum wage, after which plotting a bank heist actually seemed like a pretty viable option..."

Say the band: “The beat’s cheap, dark and broody. We worked really hard to get this contrast between that grit and these glamorous grand piano hooks, so it almost sounds like someone fantasising - the old cartoons with dollar signs in their eyes and dribbling at the thought of being able to afford a steak bake and the bus home.”

It's a 2k20 piece of home truth, delivered with Mealtime's left-field immediacy - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Hayley Rawlings

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.