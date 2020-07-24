Mealtime Shares Surrealistic Synth Jammer '4 U Only'

Manchester six-piece Mealtime return with new single '4 U Only'.

The band's genre-busting approach reached boiling point on last year's 'Aperitif', a bold debut EP from the multi-limbed collective.

Incoming follow up EP 'Discord' is out in a few weeks, with Mealtime sharing a fresh preview.

Out now, '4 U Only' is a synth squelcher, it's perverse take on pop tropes upending expectations at every turn.

The video beams Mealtime into the future, with director Hayley Rawlings sending lead vocalists Georgia and Sam on a dystopian joyride.

Tune in now.

'Discord' EP will be released shortly.

Photo Credit: Hayley Rawlings

