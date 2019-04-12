Mcevoy's 'Settle Down' Contains A Sparse R&B Message

Mcevoy is a name to remember.

Each new song from this potent talent seems hewn from his own life, presenting an intimate bond between his experiences and his music.

Upcoming EP 'Other Empty Room' expands on his early promise, with Mcevoy sharing another tantalising glimpse of the project.

'Settle Down' is built around minimal piano chords and simple lo-fi drums, those skittering electronics underpinning his provocative vocal.

The rawness of the sound matches his songwriting, with 'Settle Down' containing a sparse but emphatic R&B message.

He comments: "I just think authenticity and honesty is the most important thing. I made this record at a time when I was doing some digging in myself and this song reflects that for me, it's transparent."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.