MC5 Toast 50th Anniversary Of 'Kick Out The Jams'

MC5 have outlined plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their debut album 'Kick Out The Jams'.

The seminal Detroit band lit the charge for the punk rock explosion, reducing rock 'n' roll down to its most visceral thrills.

New box set 'Total Assault' is the perfect primer, featuring ‘Kick Out The Jams’ (red vinyl), ‘Back In The USA’ (white vinyl) and ‘High Time’ (blue vinyl), housed in a hard slipcase with new art and previously unseen photographs.

Out on September 21st, 'Total Assault' will be complimented by a new memoir penned by guitarist Wayne Kramer.

The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities arrives on August 14th, and given the band's rap sheet - dodging the authorities as counter cultural revolutionaries - it looks essential reading.

Finally, Wayne Kramer is set to lead MC50 out on the road, an all-star band featuring Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty and Zen Guerrilla frontman Marcus Durant, as well as Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron on drums and super producer Don Was on bass at select dates.

Performing 'Kick Out The Jams' in its entirely alongside other nuggets from the band's catalogue, you can catch them at the following UK shows:

November

9 Bristol O2 Academy

10 Glasgow O2 ABC

11 Manchester Albert Hall

12 London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

