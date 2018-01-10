MAY's 'Northern Lights' Is Extraordinary

MAY is the latest signing to Bastille's label, Best Laid Plans, and she exists in a realm of her own.

Based in New York but actually Australian, her voice is simply incredible - a truly otherworldly and technically wonderful experience.

There's much more to come, but MAY has decided to share new song 'Northern Lights' via Clash, and it's a gripping emotional journey.

An evocation of grief, but also of survival, it's a riveting performance, with the sparse arrangement seeming to shine renewed light on the force of her delivery.

MAY explains...

"'Northern Lights' is dedicated to my late father... After he passed away and I came back to New York from Australia, I went Upstate and locked myself away in a cabin in the hills outside of Hudson... It was there where it kind of magically wrote itself... What I love most about making music is the memories that live on within it. My father will always live on through 'Northern Lights'."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.