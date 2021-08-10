Maymind's 'Four Portals' Is A Distorted Electronic Journey

Maymind seems to tap into the dichotomy of light and dark that drives Los Angeles forwards.

On the surface, it's a hub for Hollywood glamour, but the city's divided history - including race riots, class tensions, and murder - presents another story.

New project 'June' was brought into being during lockdown, a time when Maymind was able to delve deeper into himself, and his surroundings.

Out on November 5th, we're able to share new song 'Four Portals', a distorted electronic journey that taps into the darker undercurrents of Los Angeles life.

There's a dystopian atmosphere to the track, the brooding electronics referencing everything from first wave Detroit techno to dub effects in the background.

The producer explains: "Half of the songs on June are new ideas started during quarantine and half are old ideas that I’ve been working and reworking for years. 'Four Portals' is one of the latter, a track that I started seven years ago when living in Brooklyn but could never quite finish to my liking. The track started with the bass line and that piano hook and it existed as a simple loop for several years."

He goes on to add: "It wasn’t until I came up with the extended saxophone outro section that I felt like the idea was complete, a diverse sonic universe for which the listener could find their own details to dive into. It’s a track that probably went through thirty iterations but it’s one of my favorites on the record."

"I think it could easily be a thesis statement for the Maymind project overall, as it combines my love for intricately programmed drums and the influences of jazz, electronica, and psychedelic pop all rolled into one."

Tune in now.