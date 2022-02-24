Maya Lane's 'Still The Same' Is Exquisite

Maya Lane is ready to make her bow.

Still only 18 years old, she's been infatuated by music for as long as she can remember, drawing on classic influences - like Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' and Joni Mitchell - alongside her contemporaries.

Influenced by HAIM, for example, and Kacey Musgraces, her snappy yet stylish pop is ready to meet the world, with a full EP incoming.

New single 'Still The Same' is the point where Maya Lane makes her debut, and it blends folk-hewn melodies with a definite pop focus.

A finessed, carefully contoured introduction, there's a wistful poignancy at play in the lyric: “I’m wondering what it was that changed? ‘Cause I’m still just the same.”

Maya explains: “I wrote ‘Still The Same’ just after the first lockdown in 2020 with Jonathan Quarmby. I went in with a rough chorus idea based around the line ‘dance around our kitchen.’ This phrase really set it all off and led us to the song and the daily moments that remain part of us in good or bad times. I wanted to create a really vivid story line and encapsulate the feeling that sometimes the little things that are so important to you do not change even when it seems everything around you is.”

We're able to share the video, which leans on vivid yet classic imagery, detailing the experiences Maya Lane had when leaving behind her last relationship.

She says: "I had the best time shooting the ‘Still The Same’ music video. We shot the video in a beautiful riverside apartment in Bristol and had an actor come on set to play the part of the ex boyfriend. It was my first time shooting a music video, so it was amazing to see the story of the song being brought to life."

Tune in now.

