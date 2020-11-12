Maya Jane Coles Fires Up Her Nocturnal Sunshine Moniker For 'Watchem Go'

Maya Jane Coles has many strings to her bow.

The globally renowned producer sits in that house and techno sphere, but she's keen to draw on a wider palette of sounds.

Her Nocturnal Sunshine moniker is a means to explore this, with Maya utilising elements of hip-hop and grime production in amongst her missile-ready club tropes.

The deluxe edition of her 'Full Circle' LP is out now, and it bolsters her creative approach with some new material.

We're able to share 'Watchem Go' and it's move from the off, a piece of system-focussed velocity that matches the claustrophobic sonics of grime to her heads-down techno style.

A skillful and creative outpouring, 'Watchem Go' feels concise and focussed, with Nocturnal Sunshine embracing a darker aural element.

Tune in now.