Maya Jane Coles Explores Spatial Tension With 'Isolate'

Maya Jane Coles is virtually a by-word for excellence.

As a producer and selector her taste and execution is remarkable, consistently raising the bar while pursuing her own, intensely personal path.

Ending another stellar year in fine style, the producer is ready to release new EP 'Waves & Whirlwinds'.

Out tomorrow - December 14th - via her own I/AM/ME imprint, it's a broad return, one that finds the producer moving into fresh climes, exploring new landscapes.

We're able to share intense new EP cut 'Isolate' and it's bass-centric exploration of spatial tension recalls those early Massive Attack releases.

Whispered vocals are distorted as they emerge from the speaker, the rush of digital air surging past that rock-heavy bass line.

Typically superb, it finds Maya Jane Coles blurring strands of club culture and system music, effortlessly locating a place of her own amid the maelstrom.

Tune in now.

Catch Maya Jane Coles at XOYO, London on December 22nd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.