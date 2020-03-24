Maya Jane Coles Drops New Single 'Run To You'

Maya Jane Coles has shared new single 'Run To You' - tune in now.

The track is the first release under her own name since 2018, and follows work under her Nocturnal Sunshine alter ego.

Out now on I/AM/ME, Maya stretches her muscles, the tech-leaning production demonstrating ample nuance.

It's a textured, layered return, with Claudia Kane's vocal pushing Maya's musicality into a different space.

Linked to her previous output while providing pointers for the future, 'Run To You' bodes well for the rest of the year.

Tune in now.

