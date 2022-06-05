Maya Hirasedo's 'Times I Fell' Is A Bold Alt-Soul Document

Maya Hirasedo has shared her new EP 'Times I Fell' in full.

A Japanese songwriter currently based in Australia, she's immersed herself in Melbourne's dense network of DIY communities.

Lockdown came, and - much like the rest of us - her life changed, with the outside world becoming an absent memory.

Burrowing inwards, Maya Hirasedo responded by writing song after song, pursuing her own singular lane in alt-soul.

Striving towards complete expression, her work will be compiled across a trilogy of projects, exploring matters of the heart.

New EP 'Times I Fell' hits the start button, a dynamic landscape that delves into her personal life.

Driving forwards by her crisp vocal style, the EP is a triumph from an artist whose work sits in a lane of her own.

She says...

“‘Times I Fell’ is the first chapter in my trilogy about love - falling in it, falling back and falling out of it. The inspiration for the project came from personal experiences and those of my friends. It felt like we all had similar stories of falling quickly for a guy, being so deep in love and then the guy switching up.”

“I worked on the EP during Melbourne COVID-19 lockdown, doing zoom sessions with great artists/songwriters like Kaleem Taylor, Gen Bello, and Phi11a. The EP features production by HAMLEY, Larce Blake, moedoisnice, and ARTT.”

“I recorded the entire trilogy during trips to New York City pre lockdown, and Toronto post lockdown but the majority was done in Melbourne during lockdown. I had to sneak out during the lockdown and avoid getting a crazy fine by our government for being more than 2km away from my house. With Australia's tight COVID restrictions, working on the EP was the main thing that kept me sane. I wasn't really able to work or see friends in person without risking a crazy fine or potentially endangering my family from exposure. Creating this music and capturing the stories of friends was an amazing outlet for me.”

Tune in now.