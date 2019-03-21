Maya B Links With SAINt JHN On 'Sink'

Maya B links with rising phenomenon SAINt JHN on new single 'Sink'.

Maya B is coming into her own, with a full EP from the divine songwriter landing this Spring.

Not afraid to reach out, her new single 'Sink' finds the potent vocalist working alongside SAINt JHN.

The pair met in Jamaica about two years ago, and kept in touch, letting their creative chemistry blossom.

“This record means a lot to me because I’m talking about materialistic habits,” says Maya B.

“I believe how you carry yourself and who you surround yourself with is way more important that what you carry or who you’re wearing.”

The video for 'Sink' is online now in full - directed by BAWSSE, it's dramatic and stylish.

Tune in now.

