maxime. Shares Woozy New Single 'old fast'

Canadian artist maxime. has shared woozy new single 'old fast'.

maxime. previously worked in a more electronic vein, before the emotional toil of a break up caused him to re-think his aesthetic.

Adding indie pop songwriting elements, new album 'whatevernowiscalled' is an expressive, highly creative work.

He comments...

“I started the project right after a break-up and found it to be really cathartic to write about how I was feeling at the time, the music just followed...”

New single 'old fast' is emblematic of the way maxime. operates, with the woozy synths wrapping themselves around those gossamer melodies.

Potent and succinct, 'old fast' manages to condense his aesthetic palette into one other-worldly pop song.

Tune in now.

