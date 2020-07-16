Maxi Millz Returns With 'Burning Ears'

London creative Maxi Millz began by placing snippets of his work online.

Patiently building an audience, the songwriter's evident musicality shone through, earning co-signs Tiffany Calver, Mahalia, Maya Jama, and more.

New single 'Burning Ears' comes as the hype reaches boiling point, and it's a potent return.

Maxi Millz reaches out, his nimble, soulful songwriting matching hip-hop to neat shades of R&B.

Driven forwards by a cute guitar line, 'Burning Ears' comes together for that emphatic chorus.

We're able to share the full video, and it finds Maxi Millz in his element, the sun pouring down behind him.

Tune in now.

