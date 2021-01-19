Maxi Millz Drops New Project 'Captions'

West London songwriter Maxi Millz has shared his new project 'Captions' in full.

The singer has teased the eight track EP with some stellar singles, including his falsetto drenched 'MDNA' and the hip-hop bumper 'Danny Ocean'.

Matching old school funk and R&B to a new school template, his deft sense of risk is aligned to his magnetic personality.

Out now, the eight tracks illustrate his breadth, affording Maxi Millz space to truly represent his feelings.

Constructed during lockdown, it takes an alternative view on love. He comments...

"The project is about relationships, the highs and lows, the different stages... from the Infatuation filled honeymoon stage to the boring routine that a lot of relationships fall into, I tried to condense all the emotions I have felt in relationships, small and big, into a small project, Captions..."

Check out 'Captions' below.

