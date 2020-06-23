Max Richter Confirms New Album 'VOICES'

Max Richter will release new project 'VOICES' on July 31st.

The album seemingly has decade-long roots, and was prompted by the wording of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Utilising crowd-sources voices and narration by Kiki Layne, the album also boasts an 'upside-down' orchestra.

Out on July 31st, 'VOICES' is led by new single 'All Human Beings', and it's a typically immersive, challenging, riveting composition.

Max Richter says:

"The opening words of the declaration, drafted in 1948, are ‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights’. These inspiring words are a guiding principle for the whole declaration but, looking around at the world we have made in the decades since they were written, it is clear that we have forgotten them. The recent brutal events in the US, leading to the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as countless other abuses around the world, are proof of that."

"At such times it is easy to feel hopeless but, just as the problems of our world are of our own making, so the solutions can be. While the past is fixed, the future is yet unwritten, and the declaration sets out an uplifting vision of a better and fairer world that is within our reach if we choose it. 'VOICES' is a musical space to reconnect with these inspiring principles and Yulia Mahr’s striking film depicts this inspiration in a beautiful way, while offering a glimpse into her full length film of our project to come."

Alongside this, the composer is translating his perpetually evolving 2015 composition 'SLEEP' into a new app, which focusses on meditation and - you guessed it - sleep cycles.

Photo Credit: Mike Terry

