Max Rad's 'Oh My Brother' Is A Snapshot In Time

Max Rad has shared his beautiful new single 'Oh My Brother' - tune in now.

The newcomer hails from Stroud, and there's a sense of the gentle passing of time in the countryside at play in his music.

That isn't to suggest that its simply pastoral; rather, Max Rad is able to use this framework to ponder larger, more important questions in his life.

Set to release his debut EP next year, he's shared new single 'Oh My Brother' and it emerges from a highly personal place.

The beat-driven arrangement belies the intensity of the lyric, written at a time when Max Rad felt his life was unraveling.

"I wrote 'Oh My Brother' in a time where I felt everything was changing around me, and was out of my control. The feeling of being left behind in an emotional place as everyone else moves on, and battling with that internally."

"We had just suffered a huge loss in my family (we lost my Dad to cancer) and my mum was moving from the place where I grew up. It was hugely unsettling for me at the time, leaving so many memories behind and feeling so uprooted. It feels like a snapshot in time for me, I was pretty low and I felt as if I was bringing the people around me down as well."

Tune in now.

