Max Rad Shares New EP 'Point Me In The Right Direction'

Max Rad is a true all-rounder.

The producer and songwriter is a multi-talented figure, with his catalogue building into something imposing.

His excellent single ‘Where Are We Now?’ was released in collaboration with Kitsuné Musique, while his double EP 'Save Me From Myself' offered a more widescreen perspective.

New EP 'Point Me In The Right Direction' is out now, and it's an immersive return, a discussion of the demise of a relationship.

Penned from the heart, his alt-pop template is poetic in its execution, discussing grief, loss, and moving on.

The Gloucestershire native comments:

“‘Point Me In The Right Direction’ is about parting ways and trying to keep it amicable - when you feel you’ve come to the end of the road and know deep down it’ll be better to call it quits, but there's always fear of letting go... all you can do is trust your decisions and hope that whatever comes next will be better.”

Tune in now.

