Max Rad Shares Addictive New Single 'Carousel'

London riser Max Rad has shared the full video for his addictive new single 'Carousel'.

We still don't know a hell of a lot about the newcomer - but that's fine, given that his colourful, lucid pop constructions speak for themselves.

New single 'Carousel' is a case in point, matching some potent R&B-tinged songwriting to squelching electronics.

It's an intensely addictive piece of pop music, a provocative return that will only increase the hype surrounding his name.

Max Rad has shared the full video for 'Carousel', while fans are also able to grab tickets to his next live event HERE.

Check out 'Carousel' below.

