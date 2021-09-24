Max Parker Finds Catharsis With 'Fly Away (Feel Good)'

Toronto talent Max Parker has shared his expressive new single 'Fly Away (Feel Good)'.

The songwriter puts everything into his work, resulting in a soulful, cathartic brand of pop.

New single 'Fly Away (Feel Good)' lingers on the romantic, but it pushes aside cliched notions of love songwriting.

Retaining an intimate sense of honesty, Max Parker strips back the veneer, revealing the raw truth underneath.

Yet there's also a sense of escapism alongside his documentarian habits. He comments...

“This is my most romantic song that I have released to date. The song expresses the notion that flying away to somewhere beautiful with someone you love, is ultimately what makes us happy. And by ‘flying away’ I mean both literally and metaphorically – to find a place (even if it’s in your heart) to care for and cherish the one you love. These days, many people, especially youth, are forgetting what it means to just feel good about life and socializing again, because life has thrown a curve ball on us. So this song challenges that, in order to have faith again, to have drive again, and to love again.”

