Max Jury Finds Acceptance On 'Leaving Song'

Max Jury has shared new track 'Leaving Song' - tune in now.

The Iowa songwriter is approaching the release of his debut album, with 'The Shade Of The Grass' set to be released this Autumn.

The year's turning is a suitably reflective point for the Des Moines artist to deliver such a personal document, with each new release taking him closer to his essence.

New track 'Leaving Song' is online now, and it focusses on acceptance and renewal, attempting to locate a forward path during difficult times.

Fragrant and melodic, his deft lyrical edge pushes Max Jury's into a potent sphere. In his own words, the song "is about the importance of telling yourself that everything’s okay."

"The song has a repetitive, mantra-like quality to it, and this is something that also brought me comfort when I was writing it. I really wanted to lean into that sense of constancy with this track, and I think you can hear that in the guitars, and in the beat and percussion. Ultimately, I see it as a happy song - one about moving on and accepting things in a healthy way, and being okay with what has happened."

Tune in now.

