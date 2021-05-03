Max Cooper's 'Weakness Of The Flesh' Is A Moment Of Calm

Max Cooper has shared the beautiful video for his Samad Khan collaboration 'Weakness Of The Flesh'.

The composer's new EP 'Maps' has its roots in a collaboration with The Jacob Jonas dance company, crafting a track for a special project.

The track was then scored to a video sequence starring dancer Emma Rosenzweig-Bock, with film maker Kevin McGloughlin directing the clip.

The full EP features the song, alongside two further re-workings, with Max Cooper now sharing 'Weakness Of The Flesh' in full.

"I was struck by the raw, textural aspect to this dance project, with the vast concrete space, the dirt on Emma's face, the writhing intensity and the stuttering clones," Max Cooper says. "It seemed to me to be peaceful and smooth as well as violent and rough at the same time."

"I tried to bring some of those combinations into the soundtrack, using binaural recordings of my fingers scrubbing against rough concrete surfaces and a wind chime making disorganised melodies. For the synth elements, I played several layers live while trying to mimic the movements of the dance, often being compelled into moments of discordance and strange edits."

"I stuttered the sounds to sync with Kevin's clone actions, and followed a slightly unusual arrangement defined by the visual sequence rather than by musical considerations."

