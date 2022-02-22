Max Cooper's 'Exotic Contents' Is A Startling Fusion Of Music And VIsuals

Max Cooper has shared his new track 'Exotic Contents'.

The composer's new album 'Unspoken Words' is out next month, with Max Cooper set to play London's Roundhouse on April 2nd.

'Exotic Contents' is Max Cooper at his most exhilarating, the spine-shattering twists and turns taking on a mechanical, almost alien-like quality.

The full video echoes this, a startling array of colour and tone assembled through an AI mechanism crafted by Xander Steenbrugge.

"The idea was to take the writings of Ludwig Wittgenstein, who tackled this question of the difficulties of using words to explain ourselves and our place in the world, and to have the AI system re-interpret these writings in visual form," says Max Cooper.

"It's interesting for me to see the incomprehensible philosophical language interpreted visually like this, full of symbolism and the boundaries between language, our selves, and the world, broken down into flowing abstraction. I haven't really taken it all in yet, I feel like there's more to discover in it than I can appreciate."

"The video was not 'designed' by me in the same way that traditional visual artists would design a music video," explains Xander Steenbrugge. "I wrote all the code that runs the AI pipeline, and I did a huge amount of exploration as to which settings and sentences (taken from Wittgenstein’s seminal Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus) work best, but the final rendered frames come out of the machine."

"So in essence, what you see probably has many different interpretations depending on who's watching. I really love how the AI model creates very abstract visual scenery which looks familiar, but is also completely impossible at the same time."

'Unspoken Words' will be released on March 25th.

Photo Credit: Alex Kozobolis

