Max Cooper Is Playing The Acropolis

Max Cooper has shared the remarkable video for 'Leaving This Place'.

The producer's new EP 'Maps' is out on June 24th, constructed during lockdown last year.

Immersing himself in creativity, the electronic composer utilised the sessions as a means to try roads untested.

New cut 'Leaving This Place' is emblematic of his totally immersed approach, playing with "space and feeling".

The video was steered by Jazer Giles, and it's a remarkable watch, laden with colour and HD detail.

"I was drawn to the work of Jazer Giles which, for me, has a beautiful balance of computational and organic form," says the producer. "It's rich with structure and rules, but also full of a sort of wrongness that signifies art from a human. And it's also deep with sub-systems and details, there's a lot hidden in there as there is with the music, if you're interested to delve into it with headphones and high res."

As if that wasn't enough, Max Cooper has just confirmed a special one-off show at a historic monument from antiquity.

Yep, he's playing the Acropolis in Greece on July 6th, the first event of its kind in the amphitheatre's two millennia history - a completely immersive experience, Max Cooper will utilise the building as a canvas for his visual show.

Check out 'Leaving This Place' below.

