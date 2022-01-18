Max Cooper Announces New Album 'Unspoken Words'

Max Cooper will release new album 'Unspoken Words' on March 25th.

The composer has built a singular catalogue, merging modern classical with opaque electronics.

New album 'Unspoken Words' continues his journey, and will be accompanied by 13 short films.

The first of these - 'Everything' - is online now, an audio construction that lingers on slow-moving synths.

Max Cooper comments...

“I love feeling that anything is possible. It feels like I’m bursting and need to find some expression,. The synths seemed to carry the hope of everything I could imagine, condensed into the simple chord progression, improvised pads and layers of distortion. It was a lot of fun to work with, and spending time in that creative mindset generated lots of ideas which could be shot down later under less manic conditions.”

Long-term collaborator Nick Cobby constructed the video for 'Everything', assisted by photographer Andrey Prokhorov.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Enda Bowe

- - -