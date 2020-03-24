Mavis Staples Shares Timely Jeff Tweedy Produced Single 'All In It Together'

Gospel great Mavis Staples has shared her timely new single 'All In It Together'.

The vocalist is a giant of American music, having created one of the country's truly great catalogues.

Emerging as a key part of the Staples Singers, she has gone on to carve out her own label within soul and gospel.

New song 'All In It Together' has been shared a potent moment, and follows a studio session with frequent collaborator Jeff Tweedy.

All proceeds will be given to My Block My Hood My City , with Mavis Staples tapping into the strangeness of these times.

“The song speaks to what we're going through now - everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not,” Mavis Staples explains. “It doesn't matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live...it can still touch you. It's hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness.”

“We will get through this, but we're going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that.”

A beautiful song, you can check it out now.

