Mavi Phoenix Dazzles With 'Boys Toys'

Mavi Phoenix has shared new single 'Boys Toys' - tune in now.

The pop force is currently working on a full length project, with the album set to arrive next year.

Self-titled, it's a bold statement, with the artist recently coming out as transgender.

Fully embracing the pronoun 'he' this release of energy in his own life effortlessly translated to the pop sphere on 'Boys Toys'.

Irresistibly catchy, it's an appropriate break from the past by the Austrian artist. "I feel like the song itself is so different from anything I’ve ever done," Mavi explains.

"Yeah sure, it doesn’t follow a traditional arrangement, but what I think is more interesting are the different characters I portray in the song. My favourite being 'Boys Toys' of course. I don’t remember exactly how it happened, but I was improvising and all of a sudden the idea of this alter ego came to mind, and you can basically experience his birth in the song.”

Directed by Elizaveta Porodina, the video finds Mavi Phoenix playing with masculine tropes. |Teaming up with Elizaveta for the video was just the best thing that could’ve happened," he continues. "And I’m not exaggerating - we loosely knew each other before and then out of the blue she texted me after I came out as transgender."

"We talked on the phone for hours and I told her that I want to release 'Boys Toys' with a music video as the first track from the album. She loved the song and we started talking ideas. It was nice to work with an actual artist that really was interested in me and what I am trying to say with my work."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.