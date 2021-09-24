Maverick Sabre returns with new single 'Not Easy Love', his first blast of fresh material in two years.

This new single shows the Maverick stripping back elements of his previous work and shedding new light on his past relationships. Speaking on ‘Not Easy Love' Maverick Sabre, real name Michael Stafford, explained that it “is about reflecting on myself, on how my own love isn't the easiest at times, a lot of songs I've written about love over the years have been about being consumed by the emotion of the relationship itself and maybe in that I haven't given enough time to see how I can be difficult, nobody's perfect.”

‘Not Easy Love' features North-West London based singer, songwriter, and producer Demae. Together the two artists instil the single with a soulful exploration of self, conveyed through meaningful and insightful lyrics.

In harmony with this is the singles music video directed by Louis Mackay. The video exhibits the theme of ‘Not Easy Love’, which places a heavy focus on the intricacies of relationships and love. Maverick described the video as representing “the cycle of relationships” hence his and Demae’s movement throughout different rooms.

Throughout the years Maverick Sabre has deservedly earnt his reputation as a platinum- selling, BRIT nominated artist. ‘Not Easy Love’ serves as another reminder of his critical acclamation and history of success. It is not one to miss. ‘Not Easy Love’ is out via FAMM, tune in now.

- - -

- - -

Words: Amelia Kelly

Photo Credit: Mike Excell

- - -