Maven Grace Find Solace In 'Darkness'

Everywhere Maven Grace go they leave compliments in their wake.

Performing at Standon Calling this summer, headliner Bryan Ferry wrote to the pair afterwards, expressing his admiration for their performance.

Invited to play a series of shows in China, the pair linked with members of the Chinese underground, vastly expanding their own palette in the process.

New single 'Darkness' emerges from this process, with its crystalline synth pop excelling in crafting something uniquely atmospheric.

Songwriter Henry Jack explains:

"'Darkness' was partly recorded with players at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing after we became transfixed with the sound of the erhu. The session was a thrilling musical adventure, and gave the song the otherworldliness it needed."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Giulia Savorelli

