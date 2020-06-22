Mav Karlo's 'Detonator' Uses Simple, Stark Songwriting

Mav Karlo wears many caps.

A label owner, he co-founded Royal Mountain Records, and has worked with the likes of Alvvays, Pottery, Orville Peck, and more.

His own work, though, is well worth seeking out. Dealing in simple, stark truths, Mav Karlo's work is unadorned and affecting, matching his from-the-heart lyricism to a stripped down palette.

An artist with an eye for a sharply defined narrative, new album 'Strangers Like Us' lands on October 16th, following sessions alongside producer Chris Coady.

We're able to share new song 'Detonator', and it's unadorned style puts us mind of a North American counterpoint to Aidan Moffat, say.

The electronic pulse has a hand-made feel, while the song as a whole has a sense of being able to fall apart at any moment.

It's this aspect which gives 'Detonator' its tension, allowing Mav Karlo to pin-point his lyrical eye.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kate Dockeray

