mauv Shares Hallucinogenic New Single 'Manual'

Tune in now...
Robin Murray
News
29 · 09 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 29 · 09 · 2021
0

South London based mauv returns with new single 'Manual'.

Out now, it finds the London-via-the Midlands artist soaring into pastures fresh, exploring new elements of his songwriting.

Recent single 'Change Will Come Anyway' saw mauv duet alongside Pixx, but this new release places the South London artist to the fore.

An exploratory experience, the hallucinogenic sound palette is imbued with an other-worldly sense of melody. mauv comments...

"I’d been in London for a year when I began this, and through the sudden intensity of city life I had a lot of pent up emotions and experiences that I wanted to put into this music".

Tune in now.

mauv will play London's Old Blue Last on November 18th.

- - -

mauv
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next