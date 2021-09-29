mauv Shares Hallucinogenic New Single 'Manual'

South London based mauv returns with new single 'Manual'.

Out now, it finds the London-via-the Midlands artist soaring into pastures fresh, exploring new elements of his songwriting.

Recent single 'Change Will Come Anyway' saw mauv duet alongside Pixx, but this new release places the South London artist to the fore.

An exploratory experience, the hallucinogenic sound palette is imbued with an other-worldly sense of melody. mauv comments...

"I’d been in London for a year when I began this, and through the sudden intensity of city life I had a lot of pent up emotions and experiences that I wanted to put into this music".

mauv will play London's Old Blue Last on November 18th.

