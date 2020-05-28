Matty Healy Tweet Ignites #BlackLivesMatter Furore

He's deleted his account...
Robin Murray
News
28 · 05 · 2020

The 1975 singer Matty Healy seemed to inadvertently spark a Black Lives Matter furore on Twitter earlier.

Minneapolis man George Floyd died earlier this week, when a police arrest culminated in deadly violence.

American has been swept by protests, with riots occuring in some major cities.

Matty Healy attempted to respond to this, and tweeted a link to an older song by his group.

Some onlookers accused him of maliciously promoting his music through the Black Lives Matter hashtag, with the singer almost immediately deleting the note.

Subsequently tweeting an apology, he then withdrew from the debate altogether by deactivating his account.

