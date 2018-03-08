Matthew Dear Announces New Album 'Bunny'

Matthew Dear is set to break almost five years of silence with new album 'Bunny'.

The record lands on October 12th, and follows a catalogue brimming with five studio LPs and two EPs.

Ending a period of silence from the electronic artist, it follows a pair of 2017 singles: 'Modafinil Blues' and the Tegan & Sara bolstered 'Bad Ones'.

Here's Matthew Dear with the introduction...

"'I'm calling this one Bunny. As always, it’s got a little bit of everything that makes me who I am. Why Bunny? Fundamentally, I love the way the word looks and sounds. I love the way it rolls off the mind and onto the tongue."

"It’s a funny thing too. Bunnies are cute. Bunnies are weird. They’re soft. They’re sexy. They’re lucky. They wildly procreate. They trick hunters, but get tricked by turtles. They lead you down holes. They adorn the headboards of children’s beds, lined up meticulously just as mom did when she was your age."

"Bunnies are seemingly with us from birth, and probably skitter past on our way out the big door. ‘Viste al conejito papá?’ ‘Sí, fue una buena sopa!’ Good one pops."

"So here is my album. Already a fading stamp on the passport of a time traveller. I do it all for you. I couldn’t quit if I wanted to. I’m only getting started."

New song 'Bunny's Dream' is online now - check it out below.

'Bunny' will be released through Ghostly International on October 12th (order LINK ).

Photo Credit: Chad Kamenshine

