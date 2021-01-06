MATTERS UNKNOWN Share New Jazz Scorcher 'A Beginning'

MATTERS UNKNOWN is a fresh project featuring some leading lights from London's jazz underground.

Drawing on the strength of those inter-supporting communities while adding something new, it's spearheaded by multi-instrumentalist and composer Jonny Enser.

Renowned for his key role in afro-jazz vessel Nubiyan Twist, the project's kaleidoscopic vision pushes back the boundaries even further.

Jonathan comments...

"This is Celestial Blues, wrapped in contemporary global grooves. MATTERS UNKNOWN simply defines all things and all thoughts. Inspiration can occur from anything. Each member of the project is a huge spiritual influence for me. They have found me through years of hard graft in the industry."

We're able to share a brand new video from MATTERS UNKNOWN, featuring a scorching performance of 'A Beginning'.

Very much a mini-manifesto, the heavily percussive, melodically free style of the performance makes for some truly edge-of-your-seat listening.

With MATTERS UNKNOWN aiming to locate "the intersection between experience and heritage", the lively clip is imbued with their message: "Life lies in all things..."

Shot at Total Refreshment Centre - the East London studio which has done so much to support jazz and pioneering arts in the capital - 'A Beginning' is a tour de force of left field communication.

Check it out now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.