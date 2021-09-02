Matt Sweeney, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy Announce New Album 'Superwolves'

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy unite on new album 'Superwolves'.

The pair first collaborated in 2005, with their album 'Superwolf' remaining a firm favourite with fans.

New album 'Superwolves' is an aptly titled follow up, and it finds the artists re-engaging with their creative relationship.

Matt Sweeney comments: “I love the challenge to write melodies for Will to sing. Struggle with that challenge too. Knowing that Will’s voice will elevate the melody makes me reach higher and dig deeper for the tune. Makes me want to match it with a guitar part that holds his voice like a chalice holds wine (or blood, or whatever is needed to live the best life). I also love singing harmonies and responses to this voice of his.”

For his part, the Bonnie 'Prince' adds: “The chemistry comes from lives, lived separately, in which music is crucial sustenance. We listen with gratitude and awe, knowing that we belong in there. We construct our dream selves with the faith that these selves will have their chance at life. We know what we are capable of doing and just need each other’s support to bring the imagined languages to life.”

New song 'Hall Of Death' is online now, and it's a kind of desert rock meets Stones boogie vibe, with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's voice front and centre. Tuareg guitarist and producer Ahmoudou Madassane works on the track, aided by Mdou Moctar on lead guitar, Mike Coltun on electric bass, and Souleyman Ibrahim on percussion.

The accompanying video was directed by Sai Selvarajan and Jeff Bednarz, and you can check it out below:

'Superwolves' will be released on April 30th.

Photo Credit: Jonah Freeman & Justin Lowe

