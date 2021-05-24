Matt Maltese Shares New Single 'Mystery'

Matt Maltese has shared his new single 'Mystery'.

The songwriter's third album is on the way, with the English artist sharing the first preview.

Out now, 'Mystery' is a gorgeous return, with its cinematic appeal - there are definite shades of David Lynch - set against a personal, but ultimately unknowable theme.

The work of a truly individual voice, 'Mystery' refuses to divulge its secrets easily.

Matt Maltese comments: “This song’s a loving question mark. Why we are what we are, and think and feel the way we do, is an unanswerable question that we can only be in awe of sometimes.”

Aria Shahrokhshahi directs the video, which you can check out below.

Photo Credit: rememberyouweremadetobeused

