Matt Helders: Arctic Monkeys Leave Behind "Heavy Riffs" On New Album

Arctic Monkeys seem to be leaving behind the "heavy riffs" according to drummer Matt Helders.

The musician gave a rare interview for this year’s DrumathonLIVE 2022 , featured in conversation with Mike Dolbear.

The topic of the Sheffield band's new album came up, following reported sessions last year in Suffolk. Work is progressing, with Matt Helders saying: “It kinda like picks up where the other one [‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’] left off musically...”

He added: “I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 ‘AM’ single] ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff. But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud...”

The drummer finished: “It’s hard to explain!”

The comments follow an interview with Radio 5 Live back in November, in which Matt Helders said Arctic Monkeys “always do try and do something a bit different” on each album.

Asked if the LP was “ready to go”, he replied: “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

