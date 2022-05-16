Matt Helders: Arctic Monkeys Leave Behind "Heavy Riffs" On New Album

Arctic Monkeys seem to be leaving behind the "heavy riffs" according to drummer Matt Helders.
The musician gave a rare interview for this year’s DrumathonLIVE 2022, featured in conversation with Mike Dolbear.
The topic of the Sheffield band's new album came up, following reported sessions last year in Suffolk. Work is progressing, with Matt Helders saying: “It kinda like picks up where the other one [‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’] left off musically...”
He added: “I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 ‘AM’ single] ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff. But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud...”
The drummer finished: “It’s hard to explain!”
The comments follow an interview with Radio 5 Live back in November, in which Matt Helders said Arctic Monkeys “always do try and do something a bit different” on each album.
Asked if the LP was “ready to go”, he replied: “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”
