Matt Corby Enters 'Rainbow Valley'

Matt Corby's life is changing every single day.

Recently becoming a father, this sense of responsibility has caused the Australian artist to reflect on his own experiences, his own thoughts and opinions.

While this was going on, however, he was also facing up to another challenge - crafting his first full length album since 2016.

A record informed by changes both personal and musical, sessions for the incoming LP took place in the idyllic setting of Byron Bay’s Music Farm studios.

“I play and sing every part on the album, again,” he says. “Working like that meant we could really develop ideas quickly – when I want it to feel a certain way, I know five things I can do on six instruments that could potentially create that, and so we just go through them all.”

Now he's ready to take that step. The new album is called 'Rainbow Valley', and will be released through Atlantic on November 2nd.

New song 'All Fired Up' is a brave, open piece of ballad writing, with Matt Corby's pensive, thoughtful delivery to the fore.

It's more than this, though; there's an honesty to the lyric-writing, that shattering feeling when he sings: “When you break, I break...”

Clash has nabbed this wonderful live video featuring Matt Corby performing 'All Fired Up' on the lawn of his home studio in Northern NSW.

Performing alone at his piano, this stark one-take clip is the perfect primer for 'Rainbow Valley'.

Catch Matt Corby at the following shows:

January

23 Glasgow SWG3 TV Studio

24 Leeds Church

25 Manchester Cathedral

28 Bristol SWX

29 London 02 Forum Kentish Town

For tickets to the latest Matt Corby shows click HERE.

