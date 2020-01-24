Matt Berry's 'Take A Bow' Is A Simple Ode To Rural Life

Matt Berry has shared his new song 'Take A Bow'.

The actor and songwriter's new album 'Phantom Birds' hits home on September 18th, and it's said to be inspired by Bob Dylan's Nashville trilogy.

Admiring the simple, quickfire way they were recorded, Matt Berry pins this down to a very English sense of the pastoral on his new song.

Out now, 'Take A Bow' is resplendent in pedal steel guitar, it's gentle hop driven along by a kind of rockabilly beat.

The vocal yearns towards the English countryside, and captures a sense of escapism many of us have felt during lockdown.

Matt Berry comments:

"It’s a simple song and one of sentiment.Just listing and paying tribute to a list of things I love and enjoy for different reasons.The list includes family, animals and the seasons. All very simple stuff."

Tune in now.

'Phantom Birds' will be released on September 18th.

