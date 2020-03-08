Matt Berry Announces Psychedelic Opus 'The Blue Elephant'

Matt Berry has announced plans for new album 'The Blue Elephant'.

The ever-productive actor and musician returned only last year, with his album 'Phantom Birds' delving into his rural life.

Prompted by Dylan's Nashville recordings and the immediacy of his methodology, Matt Berry spoke to Clash at length last year about the project .

At the close of our conversation Matt Berry mentioned his ongoing psychedelic musings, and these form the backbone of his latest album.

Out on May 14th, 'The Blue Elephant' is billed as a real trip, a hallucinogenic celebration of his 10 year relationship with Acid Jazz.

New song 'Aboard' is online now, and it puts us in mind of those early 90s Blue Note breakbeat comps, all rolling drum fills and eerie synths.

Something totally different, you can check out 'The Blue Elephant' below.

Order 'The Blue Elephant' HERE.

Side One

1 Aboard

2 Summer Sun

3 Safe Passage

4 Now Disappear

5 Alone

6 Invisible

7 Blues Inside Me

8 I Cannot Speak

Side Two

1 The Blue Elephant

2 Life Unknown

3 Safer Passage

4 Like Stone

5 Story Told

6 Forget Me

7 Now Disappear (Again)

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.