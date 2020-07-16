Matt Berninger Shares Solo Cut 'Distant Axis'

The National frontman Matt Berninger has shared his new solo song 'Distant Axis'.

The singer will release his new solo album 'Serpentine Prison' on October 2nd, following sessions with Memphis soul icon Booker T. Jones.

Released on his own newly formed Book Records imprint, the music we've heard from the project so far is mighty inspiring.

New song 'Distant Axis' follows suit; pensive of vocal, sturdy of arrangement, it was written alongside The Walkmen's Walter Martin, and discusses the experience of someone falling out of your life.

Matt Berninger comments...

“I met Walter Martin fifteen years ago when The National opened for The Walkmen on a tour of shitty clubs in the American Southeast. On that tour I learned a lot about how to be in a band without ruining your life. I also learned a lot about Florida, Tennessee and Georgia.”

“Walt and I have stayed friends and about three years ago we started passing ideas back and forth. ‘Distant Axis’ started from a sketch Walt sent me named ‘Savannah.’ I think it’s about falling out of touch with someone or something you once thought would be there forever.”

'Serpentine Prison' will be released on October 2nd.

