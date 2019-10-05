Matt Bellamy, Miles Kane, And Graham Coxon Combine On New Single

All-star guitar team up The Jaded Hearts Club Band have shared their debut single.

The band is a true supergroup, boasting contributions from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, Blur's Graham Coxon, and Miles Kane.

Playing a series of ad hoc shows, the group sneaked out their debut single a few hours ago.

It's a neat, hi-octane cover of 'Nobody But Me' by The Isley Brothers, a punk-ish take on the 1962 single.

The origin of the cover lies in the band's shared love of vintage soul, with Matt Bellamy telling NME:

"I read somewhere recently, which made me laugh, that rock is the new jazz."

"It’s becoming an esoteric genre, but still with huge historical and cultural importance. Like jazz, which often reinvents old songs, The Jaded Hearts Club is continuing the tradition of how bands like The Beatles and The Stones started out – finding great soul and blues standards and recording them in a more modern style."

