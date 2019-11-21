Matilda Mann's 'The F*cking Best' Is Petty, But Beautiful

Matilda Mann has shared her new song 'The Fucking Best' - tune in now.

The London artist recently graduated from the BRIT School, granted space to focus on her skills.

Really refining and honing her approach, Matilda Mann's single-minded artistry has gathered a small crew of like-minds.

Debut EP 'It All Makes Sense' is out shortly, with new song 'The Fucking Best' pitting light and shade together to remarkable effect.

Fusing those pointed lyrics to some beautifully etched musicality, the breezy arrangement is shot through with intriguing touches.

"'The Fucking Best' is the most petty song ever," Matilda says. "It’s about people who Just seem to have it all together and are still nice people - they’re just the fucking best and everyone loves them. LOL. And it’s kind of wishing you were like that."

Tune in now.

Catch Matilda Mann at the following shows:

January

17 Leeds New Friendz (w/ Alfie Templeman, Oscar Lang)

February

12 London Servant Jazz Quarters, Dalston (EP Launch) SOLD OUT

