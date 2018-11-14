Matilda Eyre Soars On 'The Calling'

Everything about Matilda Eyre's music feels precise, exact.

There's an assured touch to her songwriting, making each lyric - each note, even - count.

Debut single 'FYA' found the German-born, London-based alt-pop riser stake her claim, an emphatic introduction that swept the web.

Taking her time, new single 'The Calling' lands this week, and it's a pointed return from a potent talent.

All hazy digital atmosphere and delicious synths, her subtle vocal pushes the track to a new level.

She comments: "'The Calling' is a song about our dreams and forgotten truths. The way we distract ourselves, get wrapped up and abandon our hearts; although like a subtle wind, like an echo from far away, our dreams are calling. That moment when we suddenly realize we've gone astray. The Calling is a reminder of all dreams forgotten and a call to step out of your shadows and into the light."

Tune in now.

